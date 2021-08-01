FILE - In this June 23, 2021, file photo, Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing delivers his speech at the IX Moscow conference on international security in Moscow, Russia. Six months after seizing power from the elected government, Myanmar’s military leader on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, repeated his pledge to hold fresh elections in two years and cooperate with Southeast Asian nations on finding a political solution for his country. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)