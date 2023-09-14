In this image from video provided by CBS NEWS Philadelphia, law enforcement officers pose for a group photo with Danelo Cavalcante after his capture in rural Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The murderer who brazenly escaped from a Pennsylvania jail was captured in the woods by a team of tactical officers, bringing an end to an intensive search that terrified residents as the fugitive broke into homes for food, changed his appearance and stole a van and rifle during two weeks on the run. (CBS NEWS Philadelphia KYW-TV via AP)