FILE - President Donald Trump talks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Lake Okeechobee and Herbert Hoover Dike at Canal Point, Fla., March 29, 2019. Republican 2024 presidential prospects descend upon Las Vegas this weekend as anxious donors and activists openly consider whether to embrace former President Donald Trump for a third consecutive run for president. Trump will be among the only major Republican prospects not in attendance for the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)