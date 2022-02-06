FILE - In this March 1, 2017, file photo, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden speaks during an interview in Boise, Idaho. The false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and protecting future election results loom large over this year’s races for state attorneys general. Candidates who support Trump’s position are angling to unseat Democratic incumbents in political swing states – and in some cases, knock out moderate attorneys general in GOP primaries. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)