In this image made from video provided by Delane Gordon, a police officer in Collegedale, Tenn., is seen before he fires a stun gun at Gordon on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Gordon, a food delivery driver, began recording his traffic stop for speeding and asked to see the officer's supervisor. Gordon's attorney, Ryan Wheeler, says Gordon is facing additional charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. Police have so far not identified the officer. (Delane Gordon via AP)