Visitors and journalists attend a presentation introducing a newly found species named Perucetus colossus, or “the colossal whale from Peru”, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The bones were first discovered more than a decade ago by Mario Urbina from the University of San Marcos’ Natural History Museum. An international team spent years digging them out from the side of a steep, rocky slope in the Ica desert, a region in Peru that was once underwater and is known for its rich marine fossils. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)