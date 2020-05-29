FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, then Chattanooga's acting Police Chief David Roddy speaks after being announced as Mayor Andy Berke's choice for new police chief during a news conference at the Police Services Center, in Chattanooga, Tenn. The reaction from some law enforcement on the death of a handcuffed black man by a white Minneapolis officer stands in stark contrast to their responses to other in-custody fatalities. “There is no need to see more video,” Chattanooga, Tennessee, Police Chief David Roddy tweeted Wednesday. “There no need to wait to see how ‘it plays out’. There is no need to put a knee on someone’s neck for NINE minutes. There IS a need to DO something. If you wear a badge and you don’t have an issue with this ... turn it in.” (Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)