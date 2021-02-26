In this Monda, Feb. 22, 2021 photo released by the U.S. Army, Sgt. Taylor Knueven pitches an idea to better the U.S. Army's Sexual Harassment and Assault and Prevention Program to a panel at Fort Bragg, N.C. Knueven shared her own story of assault during the "Dragon's Lair" panel. The 18th Airborne Corps says they plan to implement parts of all seven pitches heard at the presentation. (Sgt. Marygian D. Barnes/U.S. Army via AP)