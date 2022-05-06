Ultra-Orthodox Jewish mourners encircle a man overcome with grief at the funeral for Yonatan Havakuk and Boaz Gol, a day after they were killed in a stabbing attack in Elad, Israel, Friday, May 6, 2022. Israeli security forces waged a massive manhunt Friday for two Palestinians suspected of carrying out the stabbing attack on Thursday near Tel Aviv that left three Israelis dead. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)