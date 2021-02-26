FILE - In this April 14, 1999, file photo, F-16 Fighting Falcons sit on the tarmac at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Ariz. The U.S. Air Force says it will be distributing bottled water until at least April to thousands of residents and business owners near Luke Air Force Base in suburban Phoenix in the latest case of fire firefighting foam from a military base contaminating a nearby community's water supply. (AP Photo/Ken Levine, File)