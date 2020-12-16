A sign advertising substantial meals from 3 pounds is displayed outside a pub in Covent Garden, London, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. London and some of its surrounding areas will be placed under Britain's highest level of coronavirus restrictions beginning at 00:01 local time on Wednesday as infections rise rapidly in the capital. Under Tier 3 restrictions, the toughest level in England's three-tier system, people can't socialize indoors, and bars, pubs and restaurants must close except for takeout. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)