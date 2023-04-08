FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, a California condor takes flight in the Ventana Wilderness east of Big Sur, Calif. Three California condors have died from avian flu in northern Arizona and authorities are trying to determine what killed five others in the flock. The National Park Service on Friday, April 7, 2023 said the birds that died last month tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)