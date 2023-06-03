Pope Francis meets with pilgrims from Concesio and Sotto il Monte on the 60th anniversary of the death of Pope John XXIII and the election of Paul VI in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Pope Francis warned the Vatican's missionary fundraisers on Saturday to not allow financial corruption to creep into their work, insisting that spirituality and spreading the Gospel must drive their operations, not mere entrepreneurship. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)