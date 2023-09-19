FILE - Covenant School parent Mary Joyce is overcome with emotion as she speaks outside the House chamber a special session of the state legislature on public safety adjourned Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Throughout the corridors of many state Capitols, families are sharing emotionally gutting stories of tragedy caused by mass school shootings with the hope that revealing their trauma will convince lawmakers on either side of the political aisle to reconsider firearm policies. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)