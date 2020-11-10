Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, right, takes a picture of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris posing for a photo on Sept. 22, 2020 with Egypt Otis and her nine-year-old daughter Eva Allen in front of their downtown Flint, Mich., bookstore, the Comma Bookstore & Social Hub. For countless women and girls, Harris' achievement of reaching the second highest office in the country represents hope, validation and the shattering of a proverbial glass ceiling that has kept mostly white men perched at the top tiers of American government. “My daughter is going to be a part of history because she had the opportunity to have a conversation with our first Black woman vice president,” said Otis. “It just shows you how important representation is." (AP Photo/Katrease Stafford)