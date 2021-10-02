Tommy Goodwin walks his dog, Tasha, down a street lined with flood-damaged buildings and piles of debris Sept. 27, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. After a devastating flood hit Aug. 21, the town of just over 4,000 people faces a dilemma. More than 500 homes and 50 businesses were damaged. That will likely result in massive revenue losses while the city spends millions on cleanup and repairs. If those homes and businesses don't return, the town could die a lingering death. But if they build back along the creek, they could be risking another disaster. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)