Trudy Berlin, who hosts a weekly Zoom session at the Levis Jewish Community Center, works in Boca Raton, Fla., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. During the coronavirus pandemic, Berlin moved her in-person classes to Zoom. She's grown a steady audience of about 50 women from the U.S. and Canada who have come to view the class as a support group. Berlin says it's "a whole new world out there" and she's having fun. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson)