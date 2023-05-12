In this photo provided by Dirk Bolle, the Rev. Pat Langlois, senior pastor of MCC Church of Christ of the Valley, speaks at an interfaith rally in Pasadena, Calif., on March 31, 2023, protesting the wave of anti-transgender bills being enacted in numerous Republican-governed states. “These bills are the most vitriolic and cruel legislation I’ve seen,” she said. “I have a non-binary teenager, so I take this really personally, not just as a person of faith and as a lesbian, but as a mom.” Langlois, whose LGBTQ activism spans several decades, described the current situation as “probably the scariest time” because of the array of hostile bills. (Dirk Bolle via AP)