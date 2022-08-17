FILE - A Bank of America logo is displayed at a branch office in Palo Alto, Calif., Monday, Sept. 12, 2011. Bank of America says, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, the revenue it gets from overdrafts has dropped 90% from a year ago, after the bank reduced overdraft fees to $10 from $35 and eliminated fees for bounced checks. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)