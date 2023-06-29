FILE - Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit on scene where two police officers were killed, Oct. 13, 2022, in Bristol, Conn. Hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021, skewing reports on the race and ethnicity of pulled-over motorists, according to an audit released Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)