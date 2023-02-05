FILE - Then-Republican candidate for Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales speaks during an interview in Indianapolis, Sept. 20, 2022. Republicans in a handful of red states won their campaigns for secretary of state last year after claiming they would make sweeping changes to keep fraud out of elections. So far, their efforts to make good on their promises are a mixed bag _ in part because they face opposition from lawmakers in their own party. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)