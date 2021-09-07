WASHINGTON — The United States is confirming for the first time that it has helped a U.S. citizen and family members to escape Afghanistan through an overland route to a neighboring country.
A U.S. official says Monday that the citizen and the citizen’s children “successfully departed Afghanistan using an overland route” and were met by U.S. Embassy staff at the border. The official would not speak to details of the evacuation or to the country in which they arrived, citing security reasons and the need to preserve the viability of the route for possible future efforts.
The evacuation is the first overland extraction the U.S. government has confirmed since it ended its air evacuation effort last week with the final withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.
Pakistan’s powerful army chief is urging Afghanistan's leadership to try to amicably resolve all issues related to forming a stable and representative government.
Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa commented Monday in a televised speech at a ceremony marking Defense Day of Pakistan, the day on which Pakistan claims its forces repulsed a 1965 Indian attack.
He spoke hours after the Taliban said they had taken control of Panjshir, the last holdout province located north of Kabul, the Afghan capital.
Bajwa also urged the United Nations and the international community to play positive roles for peace in Afghanistan.
“We also expect that the world will not abandon the Afghan people at this difficult time,” Bajwa said.
He said Pakistan wants human rights, including the rights of women, to be respected in Afghanistan, and that Afghan soil not be used to launch attacks against other countries.
Oh , so we met them at the border after they escaped Afghanistan . How nice of us . How is that helping ? More Biden BS .
