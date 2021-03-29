Baltimore County Police Col. Andre Davis, left, and Police Chief Melissa Hyatt are shown at a news conference in Baltimore County on Monday, March 29, 2021. Investigators have “no idea” why a Maryland man fatally shot his parents at their home and gunned down two other people at a convenience store before setting fire to his apartment and killing himself, a police official said Monday. A gun that Joshua Green, 27, used in Sunday's deadly shooting spree was registered to him and had been legally purchased, according to Baltimore County Police Col. Andre Davis. (Lloyd/The Baltimore Sun via AP)