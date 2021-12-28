Workers recover a box believed to be the 1887 time capsule that was put under Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's statue pedestal in Richmond, Va., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Crews wrapping up the removal Monday of the giant pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Lee found what appeared to be a second and long-sought-after time capsule, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said. (Eva Russo/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)