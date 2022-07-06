Christine Mauser, right, was only 13 when the quiet and exceedingly normal life she and her family enjoyed in Littleton, Colorado, shattered. On April 20, 1999, two heavily armed students went on a shooting rampage at Columbine High School. They murdered 13 people and wounded two dozen others before killing themselves. Among the dead, gunned down in the school library, was Daniel Mauser, Christine’s older brother, at the time her only sibling. He was 15.