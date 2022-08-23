FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The National Archives and Records Administration recovered 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages, from a initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. That's according to newly public correspondence with the Trump legal team. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)