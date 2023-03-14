FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles. A California appeals court ruled Monday, March 13, 2023, that a voter-backed initiative exempting Uber and Lyft from a key provision of state employment law is constitutional, a reversal of a lower court decision that marks a win for the ride-hailing giants. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)