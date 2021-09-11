Zakaria Zubeidi, one of the six Palestinians who escaped from a high-security prison earlier this week is surrounded by guards as they stand in a courtroom in Nazareth, Israel, after he and three other Palestinian fugitives were captured on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Israeli police on Saturday said they have arrested four of the six Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security prison this week including Zubeidi a famed militant leader whose exploits over the years have made him a well-known figure in Israel. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)