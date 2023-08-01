People march to demand the freedom of New Hampshire nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter, who have been reported kidnapped, in the Cite Soleil neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 31, 2023. Dorsainvil works for the El Roi Haiti nonprofit organization and the U.S. State Department issued a "do not travel advisory" ordering nonemergency personnel to leave the Caribbean nation amid growing security concerns. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)