FILE - Kari Lake, the Republican candidate who lost the Arizona governor's race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, speaks to supporters at a Republican gathering in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2022. A judge on Monday, May 22, 2023, dismissed the only remaining legal claim in Lake’s challenge of her loss in last year's race for Arizona governor, affirming the election of Democrat Katie Hobbs. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)