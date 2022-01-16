FILE - Belgian-British teenager Zara Rutherford waves from her Shark ultralight plane prior to take off at the Kortrijk-Wevelgem airfield in Wevelgem, Belgium, Aug. 18, 2021. Rutherford is set to land in Kortrijk, Belgium on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in the hopes of completing her trek around the world as the youngest woman ever, beating the mark of American aviator Shaesta Waiz, who was 30 when she set the previous benchmark. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)