In this Monday, May 25, 2020 photo a person walks past a storm drain with discarded gloves and other trash in Philadelphia. Between mid-March, when the city’s stay-at-home order was issued, and the end of April, most of the 19 sewer and storm water pumping stations in Philadelphia had experienced clogs from face masks, gloves and wipes residents had pitched into the potty, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)