What should you do if you lost or threw away your stimulus?
Did you pitch your much-awaited stimulus payment because it showed up on a plastic card that, frankly, looked like an unsolicited debit or credit card?
Some people treated those envelopes like junk mail. After all, the card arrived in a plain envelope — marked Money Network Cardholder Services, not U.S. Treasury — and many people had absolutely no idea that they could be tossing away a piece of plastic that gave access to thousands of dollars.
Well, here's a bit of good news. You now won't be charged $7.50 to get a replacement card.
In an email to tax professionals Monday, the Internal Revenue Service said people who have lost or destroyed their Visa prepaid debit cards now can request a free replacement through MetaBank’s customer service department, as reported by Accounting Today.
Normally, you would have been hit with a $7.50 fee for reissuing that card.
The prepaid debit card was one of the odder, more confusing twists of the rollout of stimulus money — or Economic Impact Payments — during the coronavirus relief effort. Many people had never heard that the IRS was sending prepaid debit cards to some; the IRS made note online at IRS.gov on May 20 of the debit cards issued by MetaBank.
What if I threw away a card loaded with stimulus money?
Fortunately, the IRS said you don't need to know the number on that card to request a replacement. You can call 800-240-8100 (select option 2 from main menu).
Once you get that card, it's possible to transfer it to a bank account if you want.
The new limit for electronic transfers to your bank account is $2,500 per transaction — up from a previously announced $1,000. See EIPcard.com to review the process. Transfers should post to your bank account in one to two business days.
What if the payment was issued but never received?
The IRS has a tool online called "Get My Payment" to help you track stimulus payments.
According to the IRS, if Get My Payment shows your payment was issued but you have not received it, you may need to try to trace the payment. But you shouldn't jump to track it too soon.
The IRS said: You should not try to trace it unless it has been more than five days since the scheduled direct deposit date. Or if you were expecting a check, you'd need to wait more than four weeks. Or wait six weeks if you have a forwarding address on file with the local post office. Or wait nine weeks from that scheduled date if you have a foreign address.
To trace your payment, call the IRS at 800-919-9835 or you may submit Form 3911. Granted, if you call, expect a long wait time.
