Terrica Purvis, a student, in Chemistry 121 class at Everett Community College tests the pH balance of a buffer solution and water, on Friday, March 10, 2023. Purvis is in her first year of study for an associate degree in nursing at Everett Community College. The 27-year-old is also one of more than 6,000 Washington community and technical college students enrolled in the state’s Integrated Basic Education and Skills Training (I-BEST) program. (Karen Ducey/The Seattle Times via AP)