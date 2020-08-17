FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Jane Carson-Sandler, of South Carolina, who was raped by the Golden State Killer in 1976, holds a sign with a message to her attacker in Sacramento, Calif. Carson-Sandler says she's served an effective life sentence in the more than four decades since she was among the first of dozens of rape victims of a one-time police officer who eventually became known as the Golden State Killer. Carson-Sandler is among survivors who plan to confront Joseph James DeAngelo this week during an extraordinary four days of court hearings before the 74-year-old is sentenced to life in prison. (AP Photo/Don Thompson, File)