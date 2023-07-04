A 43-year-old Holland woman is dead after a fireworks explosion took place in west Michigan Monday night, according to local police.
Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies arrived to the 1700 block of Main Street in Park Township, near Holland just after 11 p.m. Monday night, after a call about the firework incident. The block is a residential area.
Police identified 10 individuals injured in the explosion, including a 43-year-old Holland woman who was found unresponsive. Authorities attempted to administer life-saving efforts, but the injuries were fatal and the woman was pronounced dead on the scene. A news release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office did not identify the woman.
Nine others were taken to a local hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical, per the police.
Several area homes and vehicles were also damaged. An inquiry made by the Free Press seeking more information on the incident was not returned as of Tuesday afternoon.
The incident remains under investigation. Along with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the Park Township Fire Rescue and AMR Ambulance services responded to the scene.
More than 10,000 fireworks-related injuries were treated in emergency rooms in the U.S. last year, including 11 fireworks-related deaths, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
