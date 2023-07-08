A statue of Jack Daniels sits on a bench as a visitor enters a souvenir shop in the town where the distillery is located Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Lynchburg, Tenn. A destructive and unsightly black fungus which feeds on ethanol emitted by whiskey barrels has been found growing on property near the distillery's nearby barrelhouses which has resulted in a lawsuit against it. (AP Photo/John Amis)