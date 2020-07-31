FILE - U.S. Marines from the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade ride on their Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) during the joint US-Philippines amphibious landing exercise Friday Oct.7, 2016 at Naval Education Training Command in San Antonio northwest of Manila, Philippines. A training accident off the coast of Southern California in an AAV similar to this one has taken the life of one Marine, injured two others and left eight missing Thursday, July 30, 2020. In a Friday morning tweet, the Marines say the accident happened Thursday and search and rescue efforts are underway with support from the Navy and Coast Guard. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)