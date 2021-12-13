In this screen grab from video, Dr. Lorren Jackson, assistant medical examiner at Hennepin County, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)