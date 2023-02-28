FILE - Ukrainian servicemen of the Prince Roman the Great 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade fire a Soviet era Grad multiple rocket launcher at Russian positions in the Kharkiv area, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Grueling artillery battles have stepped up in recent weeks in the vicinity of Kupiansk, a strategic town on the eastern edge of Kharkiv province by the banks of the Oskil River as Russian attacks intensifying in a push to capture the entire industrial heartland known as the Donbas, which includes the Donetsk and the Luhansk provinces. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)