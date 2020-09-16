In this still image provided by Apple from the keynote video of a special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, Calif., Apple's Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams unveils Apple Watch Series 6 on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Apple is introducing the cheaper version of its smart watch in its latest attempt to broaden the appeal of its trend-setting products while more consumers are forced to scrimp during ongoing fallout from the pandemic. (Apple via AP)