FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks the crowd "How about Virginia," as he arrives at an event in West Palm Beach, Fla., to announce proposed election reform laws, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Republicans promoting claims of widespread voter fraud in at least two politically important states are turning to a new tactic to appease voters who falsely believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen: election police. The efforts in Florida and Georgia to establish law enforcement units dedicated to investigating voting or election crimes come as Republican lawmakers and governors move to satisfy the millions of voters in their party who believe former President Donald Trump’s false claims that widespread voter fraud cost him re-election. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)