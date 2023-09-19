FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and partially redacted by the source, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. The classified documents indictment of Donald Trump would seem, on paper at least, to be the most straightforward of the four criminal cases the former president is facing. Reams of classified files were stashed in Trump's office and storage room and he boastfully showed off to guests one such document he acknowledged was "secret," federal prosecutors have alleged. (Department of Justice via AP, File)