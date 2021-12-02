South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, bumps elbows with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before their meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Austin said Thursday that China's pursuit of hypersonic weapons "increases tensions in the region" and vowed the U.S. would maintain its capability to deter potential threats posed by China. (Ahn Jung-hwan/Yonhap via AP)