Kyle Rittenhouse appears for an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. The 17-year-old is accused of killing two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25, 2020, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)