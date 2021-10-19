File - In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.file photo, Afghans wait in front of a bank as they try to withdraw money in Kabul, Afghanistan. With Afghan assets frozen in the U.S. and the world reluctant to recognize the Taliban, the country's banking system has come to a halt. Unpaid salaries and a brewing humanitarian crisis also put more pressure on the new Taliban government, with no clear way out. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)