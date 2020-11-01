Jacquie Sweeney stands outside the Remington firearms factory in Ilion, N.Y., Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Jacquie Sweeney and her husband were among almost 600 workers fired by the company this week, a few months after Remington Outdoor Co. sought bankruptcy protection for the second time in two years. Successful bidders for the idled plant in bankruptcy proceedings have said they plan to restart at least some production, though details remain scarce.. (AP Photo/Michael Hill)