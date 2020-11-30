FILE - This undated file photo provided on July 11, 2019, by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the new death row at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina prison officials say they have to delay the execution Richard Bernard Moore, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, because they won't be able to obtain the lethal injection drugs needed. Moore has spent nearly two decades on death row for his conviction in the 1999 fatal shooting of a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg County. (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)