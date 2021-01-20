FILE - In this June 3, 2017, file photo, North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention at the Wilmington Convention Center in Wilmington, N.C. The former North Carolina congressman and state Republican Party leader who lied to FBI agents about a bribery scandal received a pardon on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, from outgoing President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Mike Spencer, File)