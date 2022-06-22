Fillets of Chilean sea bass caught near the U.K.-controlled South Georgia island are displayed for sale at a Whole Foods Market in Cleveland, Ohio on June 17, 2022. A diplomatic row is taking place near the South Pole dividing the normally allied U.S. and U.K. governments in response to provocations from Russia over catch limits of the meaty toothfish. The feud could lead to an import ban on the fish, which U.S. officials insist is being caught unlawfully in violation of rules governed by the Antarctic Treaty. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)